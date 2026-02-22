Nietzschean Penguin Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PENGUIN)

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nietzschean Penguin token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Nietzschean Penguin has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $8.67 million worth of Nietzschean Penguin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nietzschean Penguin has traded down 56.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nietzschean Penguin Token Profile

Nietzschean Penguin’s total supply is 999,975,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,983,964 tokens. Nietzschean Penguin’s official website is pump.fun/coin/8jx8aahj86wbqgutjguj6gttl5ps3cqxkrtvpajapump.

Buying and Selling Nietzschean Penguin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Nietzschean Penguin has a current supply of 999,975,443.519947. The last known price of Nietzschean Penguin is 0.00770515 USD and is down -10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,522,588.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/coin/8Jx8AAHj86wbQgUTjGuj6GTTL5Ps3cqxKRTvpaJApump.”

