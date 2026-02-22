SOON (SOON) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

SOON (SOON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. SOON has a market cap of $74.23 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOON has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One SOON token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SOON

SOON was first traded on May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 991,933,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,908,392 tokens. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. The official website for SOON is soo.network.

SOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 991,933,045.20030012 with 434,893,772.42 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.16765438 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $2,536,178.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

