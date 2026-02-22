Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $42.46 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up approximately 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 235.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 162,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,364,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,124 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 271,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.22.

Shares of IEX opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

