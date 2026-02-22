Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.77 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

