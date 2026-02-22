Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,893 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,734,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 75.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $376,700,000 after acquiring an additional 764,236 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,509 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

NYSE BA opened at $232.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.87.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

