Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,533 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 521,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,255,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $337.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.05 and its 200-day moving average is $324.42. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $355.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

