NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,472,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $109.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.