NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 477.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Emerging Opportunities
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.