NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 477.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Get NAOS Emerging Opportunities alerts:

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.