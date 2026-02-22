Brambles Limited (BXB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.33 on April 8th

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brambles Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries.

