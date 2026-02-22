Codan Limited (CDA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on March 11th

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions. The Metal Detection segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets metal detection equipment, such as handheld metal detecting technologies for recreational, gold mining, demining, and military markets.

