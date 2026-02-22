Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Shares Down 75% – Time to Sell?

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 75% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 131,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 144,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta. Altai Resources Inc was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

