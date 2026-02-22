Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of MATH opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Metalpha Technology has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metalpha Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Metalpha Technology by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metalpha Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Metalpha Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

