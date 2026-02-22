Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.
Metalpha Technology Price Performance
Shares of MATH opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Metalpha Technology has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metalpha Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Metalpha Technology by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metalpha Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.
Metalpha Technology Company Profile
Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
