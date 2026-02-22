Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,888,164 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,433,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of CoreWeave worth $1,017,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,284,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $493,000.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI?infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More.

NVIDIA kept CoreWeave in its Q4 2025 13F holdings, signaling continued confidence from a key AI?infrastructure player; that institutional backing is a tailwind for CRWV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail pieces highlight CoreWeave’s strong revenue growth and market positioning for AI compute, supporting longer?term upside narratives even amid near?term volatility. Read More.

Analyst/retail pieces highlight CoreWeave’s strong revenue growth and market positioning for AI compute, supporting longer?term upside narratives even amid near?term volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in the feed show zero or negligible values (likely reporting artifacts), so there’s no clear short squeeze/covering dynamic apparent from the data.

Short?interest reports in the feed show zero or negligible values (likely reporting artifacts), so there’s no clear short squeeze/covering dynamic apparent from the data. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes investors are cautious ahead of CoreWeave’s upcoming earnings, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More.

Market commentary notes investors are cautious ahead of CoreWeave’s upcoming earnings, which can amplify moves in either direction depending on results and guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or issued notices about securities?fraud class actions alleging that CoreWeave misled the market about its ability to scale and meet guidance; a wave of filings and reminder notices increases legal risk and potential costs. Read More. and Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or issued notices about securities?fraud class actions alleging that CoreWeave misled the market about its ability to scale and meet guidance; a wave of filings and reminder notices increases legal risk and potential costs. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Report that Blue Owl Capital is struggling to secure debt financing for a $4B JV data?center project spooked investors because that JV is material to CoreWeave’s capacity expansion and revenue outlook. Financing uncertainty raises execution and timing risk. Read More.

Report that Blue Owl Capital is struggling to secure debt financing for a $4B JV data?center project spooked investors because that JV is material to CoreWeave’s capacity expansion and revenue outlook. Financing uncertainty raises execution and timing risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a senior insider disclosed large share sales in mid?February (multiple filings), which can be interpreted as reduced insider exposure and contributes to downward pressure. Read More.

Insider selling: a senior insider disclosed large share sales in mid?February (multiple filings), which can be interpreted as reduced insider exposure and contributes to downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting CoreWeave’s high leverage (reported ~ $29B debt) versus backlog raise solvency and cash?flow concerns; heavy debt amplifies downside if growth or financing slows. Read More.

CoreWeave Stock Down 8.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $20,936,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $8,083,859.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,078.41. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824,391 shares of company stock valued at $407,486,932.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

