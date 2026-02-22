Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.45% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,132,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 65,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $316.56 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $321.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

