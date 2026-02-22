Fiera Capital Corp Sells 463,209 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 463,209 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 237.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TC Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 23.04%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

