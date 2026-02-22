NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

BLW opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.