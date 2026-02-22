NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.