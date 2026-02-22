SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.8%
Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.
The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SAB Biotherapeutics
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.