SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABS. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABS opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.