Valhi (NYSE:VHI) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Head to Head Contrast

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 1 0 2 0 2.33 Valhi 2 0 0 0 1.00

ASP Isotopes currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Valhi has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.05%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Valhi.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valhi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Valhi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 139.22 -$32.33 million ($1.30) -4.00 Valhi $2.10 billion 0.19 $108.00 million $0.64 22.60

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes -1,259.12% -190.44% -77.22% Valhi 0.89% 2.22% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Valhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company’s Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company’s Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C.

