ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Financial Review

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and ODDITY Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A ODDITY Tech 14.11% 31.68% 13.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetObjects and ODDITY Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ODDITY Tech $647.04 million 2.76 $101.49 million $1.79 17.88

ODDITY Tech has higher revenue and earnings than NetObjects.

Risk and Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 4.46, meaning that its stock price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODDITY Tech has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of ODDITY Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NetObjects and ODDITY Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 0.00 ODDITY Tech 0 5 7 0 2.58

ODDITY Tech has a consensus target price of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 101.25%. Given ODDITY Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ODDITY Tech is more favorable than NetObjects.

Summary

ODDITY Tech beats NetObjects on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. In addition, it operates ODDITY LABS, a biotechnology center, which develops various ingredients, including novel molecules, probiotics, and peptides for beauty and wellness products. Oddity Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

