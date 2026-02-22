SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $24.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen upgraded SiBone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. SiBone has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $318,604.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 285,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,700.90. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 93,475 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,432,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,733.08. The trade was a 14.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,153 shares of company stock worth $4,244,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiBone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SiBone during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiBone by 28.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone in the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SiBone by 65.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

