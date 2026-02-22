Reviewing Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nihon Kohden has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Nuwellis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.48 billion 1.26 $93.05 million $0.51 21.31 Nuwellis $8.17 million 0.42 -$11.16 million ($107.91) -0.02

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nihon Kohden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nuwellis 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 5.32% 7.25% 5.12% Nuwellis -202.83% -1,367.63% -202.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers. The company also provides medical support system, which includes diagnostic and clinical information system; and in-vitro diagnostic equipment comprising hematology and clinical chemistry analyzers. In addition, it operates insurance brokerage and technology licensing business. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Shinjuku, Japan.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

