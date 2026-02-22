Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 417 shares.The stock last traded at $34.5750 and had previously closed at $34.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kuraray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kuraray currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of synthetic resins, fibers and functional polymers. Established in 1926, the company has built a diversified portfolio that includes polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) resins, ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymers (EVOH), cellulose-based derivatives, synthetic rubber and water-soluble polymers. These materials serve as key inputs for industries ranging from packaging and paper to automotive and electronics.

The company’s flagship products include the Mowital® series of PVOH resins, known for their film-forming and adhesive properties; EVAL™ EVOH resins, which offer high gas-barrier performance for food and medical packaging; and Clarino®, a high-performance synthetic leather used in apparel, footwear and upholstery.

