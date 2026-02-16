Tobam Buys New Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 27.1% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 17,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Melius Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

