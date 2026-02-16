Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,932 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 60,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 36,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,713. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.

