Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in January

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 94,932 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the January 15th total of 60,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 94,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. 36,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,713. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.
The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.
