Short Interest in Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Drops By 16.8%

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 197,858 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 237,680 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 862,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 862,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Schneider Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore initiated coverage on Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.43. 364,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $65.19.

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

