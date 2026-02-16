Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,671 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 24,740 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 500.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 68,394,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 205,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 38,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $81.83 million, a P/E ratio of 58.51 and a beta of -0.04. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of bone graft, spine biologics and related implantable medical devices. The company’s product portfolio is designed to address critical needs in spinal fusion, orthopedics and trauma surgery by providing a range of solutions that promote bone growth, structural support and patient recovery.

The company’s offerings include an array of bone graft substitutes – such as demineralized bone matrix putties and fibers – interbody fusion devices, spinal fixation systems and biologic agents.

