Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,283,352 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,540,450 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 163.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EVGGF traded down $4.16 on Monday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.58. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $92.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Evolution AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Evolution AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evolution AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Evolution AB (publ) is a Sweden-based company that specializes in providing live casino solutions to the global online gaming industry. Since its founding in 2006 and subsequent listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2015, the company has focused on delivering real-time, interactive gaming experiences by streaming professional dealers from studio environments to operator platforms. Its offering includes classic table games such as roulette, blackjack and baccarat, as well as a growing portfolio of proprietary live game shows and RNG (random number generator) slot titles.

Evolution operates a network of purpose-built studios across Europe, North America and Latin America, serving licensed and regulated markets in more than 20 jurisdictions.

