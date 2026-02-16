CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,418 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 18,473 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CO2 Energy Transition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in CO2 Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CO2 Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CO2 Energy Transition by 11.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CO2 Energy Transition by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

CO2 Energy Transition Price Performance

NOEM stock remained flat at $10.34 during midday trading on Monday. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $99.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89. CO2 Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CO2 Energy Transition ( NASDAQ:NOEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CO2 Energy Transition in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About CO2 Energy Transition

CO2 Energy Transition, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol NOEM, the company’s mission is to identify, acquire, and merge with one or more businesses operating in the climate technology and energy transition sectors. By targeting companies at the forefront of decarbonization, CO2 Energy Transition seeks to position itself as a strategic partner in the development and commercialization of solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the company has not yet announced a definitive business combination, its investment mandate encompasses a broad range of activities within the clean energy ecosystem.

See Also

