Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Decreases By 16.4%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,686 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 47,464 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kenon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEN

Kenon Price Performance

Shares of KEN stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.16. 16,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,144. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kenon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kenon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,449,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,062,000 after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.