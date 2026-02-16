Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.25 and last traded at GBX 3.93. Approximately 619,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,431% from the average daily volume of 40,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50.

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries. It is also involved in the marine operations; and waterfront real estate regeneration, investment, and development businesses; and rental of investment properties, including office space, retail, and leisure facilities, as well as providing public car parking services.

