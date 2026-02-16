Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,416 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 19,216 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 365,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 533,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,538. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Africa. The company’s primary activities encompass regional-scale exploration, resource delineation and metallurgical studies aimed at developing economically viable gold deposits. Roscan Gold holds a significant land package in Côte d’Ivoire’s prolific Birimian gold belt, where it is carrying out systematic drilling campaigns and field mapping to expand its resource base.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Anumso Gold Project, located in the Sissédougou region of northern Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.