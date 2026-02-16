Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 211,449 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 165,130 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,459 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 55,459 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of SEEMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.06. 12,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Seeing Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS: SEEMF) is a technology company specializing in computer vision-driven operator monitoring systems. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in North Ryde, New South Wales, the company develops software and hardware solutions designed to detect and mitigate operator fatigue, distraction, and inattention. Their core technology leverages advanced camera systems and proprietary algorithms to deliver real-time insights into human performance across a variety of industries.

The company offers a range of products including its flagship Driver Monitoring System (DMS), which is integrated by automotive OEMs to enhance in-vehicle safety by tracking driver awareness and issuing alerts when risk thresholds are exceeded.

