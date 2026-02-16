oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,144 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 19,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

oOh media Stock Performance

oOh media stock remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. oOh media has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Get oOh media alerts:

oOh!media is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company that operates a broad network of static and digital advertising displays across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s media assets span large-format billboards, street furniture, transit shelters, airport terminals and Place-Based environments such as retail centres, office buildings and universities.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.