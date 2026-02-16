oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,144 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 19,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
oOh media Stock Performance
oOh media stock remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. oOh media has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.
