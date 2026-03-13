Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,466 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $67.56 and a one year high of $109.50.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reduced its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in long?term upside even after trimming near?term expectations. Citigroup Lowers Boston Scientific Price Target

Citigroup reduced its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in long?term upside even after trimming near?term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes BSX underperformed the broader market today as investors reacted to both the analyst update and the growing legal headlines — a short-term sentiment move rather than company fundamental news. Why Boston Scientific Dipped Today (Zacks)

Market commentary notes BSX underperformed the broader market today as investors reacted to both the analyst update and the growing legal headlines — a short-term sentiment move rather than company fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms allege executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure growth; a formal securities class action has been filed covering July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026. The allegation of inflated procedure volumes is a direct claim against prior disclosures and is a material legal risk that can pressure the stock until resolved. Lawsuit Alleging Misrepresentation of EP Volumes

Multiple plaintiff firms allege executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure growth; a formal securities class action has been filed covering July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026. The allegation of inflated procedure volumes is a direct claim against prior disclosures and is a material legal risk that can pressure the stock until resolved. Negative Sentiment: A broad slate of law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others) have issued investor alerts and reminders about lead?plaintiff deadlines (May 4, 2026), increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and ongoing media attention — a persistent headline risk. Shareholder Alert — Gross Law Firm

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.