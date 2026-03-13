Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $612.61 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.00 or 0.02937273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,482,392 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,182,385 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps. Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Medium, GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

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