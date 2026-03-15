Earnest Partners LLC Sells 90,746 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,746 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 6.34% of Hexcel worth $316,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 122.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,849,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,091,000 after buying an additional 2,671,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,990,000 after acquiring an additional 191,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 103.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,538 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 49.1% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,440,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 803,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,651.20. The trade was a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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