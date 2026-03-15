Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,368,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 3.60% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $454,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays set a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $229.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

See Also

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