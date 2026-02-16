iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,883 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 23,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $93.13. 41,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,288. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $94.44.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.