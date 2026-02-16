Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Insider Oliver Mann Buys 25,045 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 32.8%

PINE stock traded down GBX 143 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 293.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,588. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 284.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

