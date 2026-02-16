Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Insider Oliver Mann Buys 25,045 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15.
Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 32.8%
PINE stock traded down GBX 143 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 293.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,588. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 284.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.
Trending Headlines about Pinewood Technologies Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer increased their personal holding via a share purchase, signalling some insider confidence. Pinewood Technologies CFO Increases Stake with Share Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Non?executive director Dietmar also bought shares, another insider buy that could be read as reassurance about the business outlook. Pinewood Technologies Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: Pinewood management issued public comments expressing continued confidence in the company’s future despite Apax pulling its offer — useful for sentiment but not an immediate replacement for the lost bid. Pinewood still confident in future despite Apax pulling offer
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators are debating whether the share drop creates a buying opportunity or signals deeper issues; expect more analyst notes and volatility while strategic options are reassessed. Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 31.4% – Should You Sell?
- Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners formally abandoned its ~£/US$ takeover bid for Pinewood.AI, removing the near?term acquisition premium that had supported the share price. That announcement is the main driver of today’s sharp decline. Apax Partners Abandons $763 Million Bid for Pinewood.AI
- Negative Sentiment: Follow?up reporting highlights Apax’s statement that no alternative bid is coming now and notes the immediate market reaction (large volume and a sharp price drop), increasing short?term uncertainty for shareholders. No bid for DMS firm Pinewood.AI coming, says private equity firm Apax
- Negative Sentiment: Broad financial press coverage of the withdrawn bid is amplifying selling pressure and investor concern about Pinewood’s near?term strategic path. Pinewood shares nosedive 30% as Apax Partners withdraws bid
Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile
Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.
Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.
Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinewood Technologies Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.