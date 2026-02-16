Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 33.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 291.54. 8,235,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 1,873,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Stories Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.96. The company has a market capitalization of £333.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other news, insider Dietmar Exler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Also, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. Insiders have purchased 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

