Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 33.2% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 291.54. 8,235,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 1,873,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.
Key Stories Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chief Financial Officer increased their personal holding via a share purchase, signalling some insider confidence. Pinewood Technologies CFO Increases Stake with Share Purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Non?executive director Dietmar also bought shares, another insider buy that could be read as reassurance about the business outlook. Pinewood Technologies Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase
- Neutral Sentiment: Pinewood management issued public comments expressing continued confidence in the company’s future despite Apax pulling its offer — useful for sentiment but not an immediate replacement for the lost bid. Pinewood still confident in future despite Apax pulling offer
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators are debating whether the share drop creates a buying opportunity or signals deeper issues; expect more analyst notes and volatility while strategic options are reassessed. Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 31.4% – Should You Sell?
- Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners formally abandoned its ~£/US$ takeover bid for Pinewood.AI, removing the near?term acquisition premium that had supported the share price. That announcement is the main driver of today’s sharp decline. Apax Partners Abandons $763 Million Bid for Pinewood.AI
- Negative Sentiment: Follow?up reporting highlights Apax’s statement that no alternative bid is coming now and notes the immediate market reaction (large volume and a sharp price drop), increasing short?term uncertainty for shareholders. No bid for DMS firm Pinewood.AI coming, says private equity firm Apax
- Negative Sentiment: Broad financial press coverage of the withdrawn bid is amplifying selling pressure and investor concern about Pinewood’s near?term strategic path. Pinewood shares nosedive 30% as Apax Partners withdraws bid
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 725.
Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 381.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 417.96. The company has a market capitalization of £333.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56.
Insider Activity at Pinewood Technologies Group
In other news, insider Dietmar Exler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Also, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. Insiders have purchased 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.
About Pinewood Technologies Group
Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.
Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.
Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.
