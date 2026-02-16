Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,144 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 1,349 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,065,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 79.45% of Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FCSH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793. Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0842 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Federated Hermes Short Duration Corporate ETF (FCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated investment-grade. FCSH was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

