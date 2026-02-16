Anthony Glenning Acquires 2,080 Shares of Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Glenning bought 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$119.81 per share, with a total value of A$249,204.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 351.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products.

