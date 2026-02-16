Short Interest in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Increases By 34.6%

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,118 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 32,770 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 326,784 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.36% of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ TSPY traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.87. 290,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,524. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Cuts Dividend

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%.

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

