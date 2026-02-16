Currys (LON:CURY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.30 and last traded at GBX 153.30, with a volume of 5047689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.10.

Positive Sentiment: Currys granted Group CFO Bruce Marsh options over 11,682 ordinary shares under its all-employee share savings plan — this aligns senior management incentives with shareholders and is typically seen as a modestly positive governance signal. Currys CFO granted options

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Currys from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current year.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of

these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services

and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them,

throughout their lives.

