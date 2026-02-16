Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC) Short Interest Update

Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 133,274 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 106,199 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,222,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,222,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dreamland Stock Performance

TDIC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. 620,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,413. Dreamland has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About Dreamland

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events. For enterprises, events offer a highly effective way to maximize their engagement with customers, helping enterprises to generate and qualify leads, deepen relationships with customers and build brand loyalty and advocacy, such as promotion of a brand by satisfied customers through customers sharing positive experiences on social media, providing referrals to friends and family, or simply telling others about the brand.

