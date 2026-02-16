Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 629,158 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 502,131 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

STRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starz Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starz Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:STRZ traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,594. Starz Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,314.90. The trade was a 17.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ: STRZ) is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company’s core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment’s business is its investment in original content production.

