Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) versus American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Head to Head Comparison

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Strategic Investment and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hammerson 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -40.92% -97.07% -13.64% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Hammerson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $61.57 million 0.36 -$140.59 million ($8.78) -0.94 Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A

American Strategic Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Summary

Hammerson beats American Strategic Investment on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

