Contrasting AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMB Financial and Southern Banc”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.56 $2.19 million N/A N/A Southern Banc $12.13 million 0.75 $920,000.00 $1.22 9.26

AMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Southern Banc 7.47% 5.56% 0.74%

Summary

AMB Financial beats Southern Banc on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

