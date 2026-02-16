Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases By 28.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 543,641 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 423,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 435,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 915,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 225,076 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 401,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3,319.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 43,952 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 389,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

